Heavy snow and stranded vehicles leave Woodhead Pass at a STANDSTILL

Sheffield commuters have been warned that Woodhead Pass is at a standstill due to heavy snow and stranded vehicles.

Glossop Online have reported that there are currently 'very difficult conditions' on the A628 Woodhead Pass after heavy snow earlier in the day.

Traffic is reportedly at a standstill in places due to several stranded vehicles and some minor crashes.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Woodhead Pass and use the M62 instead until conditions improve.

The A57 Snake Pass is currently closed and has been throughout the day.

Derbyshire County Council said that their gritters are currently on the higher routes in the north of the country treating ice and snow patches.

The councils aid they will be gritting all primary routes in the north and south of the county from 4pm.

Motorists have been warned that driving on Snake Pass while it's closed can invalidate your insurance in the event of an accident.