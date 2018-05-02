Heavy police presence in Sheffield suburb

There is a heavy police presence in a Sheffield suburb today, with a convoy of police cars and vans arriving on a street this morning.

Residents said there have been a number of police vehicles in and around Rushdale Road, Meersbrook, over the last two days.

A police van in Rushdale Road, Meersbrook

CRIME: Two men stabbed during disturbance in Sheffield house

Today a convoy of cars pulled up on the street and on Monday night a police helicopter circled above.

POLICE: Gun found in car stopped by police on Sheffield estate

Details of the police incident being dealt with or operation under way have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

READ MORE: Man arrested over discovery of drugs in house on cordoned off Doncaster street

Rushdale Road is close to Meersbrook Park, where a man was shot on at 6.25pm last Thursday.

The 22-year-old victim was shot in his neck by a man who asked him for cash and cigarettes.

He was blasted in his neck and a bullet shattered his jaw and some teeth.

The victim's mum said he underwent a six hour operation to remove the bullet from his jaw and to fit a metal plate in his mouth after the shooting.

He was placed in an induced coma after the operation.

An update on his condition has not yet been released today.