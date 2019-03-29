Heavy black smoke billows across Sheffield after ‘100 tyres’ go up in flames near Tesco

Shocked witnesses have described how about 100 tyres have gone up in flames near a large Tesco in Sheffield this afternoon.

Witnesses have described how about 100 tyres have gone up in flames near a large Tesco in Sheffield this afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene.

READ MORE: Fernando Forestieri celebrates not guilty verdict at Meadowhall Nando’s with Sheffield Wednesday teammate



Firefighters and police were called out to a yard close to the store on Spital Hill at about 2.10pm.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri releases statement after court acquittal ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

One witness, who did not want to be named, said: "I saw a lot of black smoke, there must have been about 100 tyres on fire."

Another man said the blaze spread to a car parked close to the yard.

Fire in Sheffield - Credit: @chrisr0782

READ MORE: Man due in court again over McDonald’s machete attack in Sheffield

The fire service said that there was still quite a bit of smoke in the area and advised residents to keep doors and windows shut.

Police and fire crews cordoned off the scene while they dealt with the blaze.

Fire crews attending.