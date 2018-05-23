HEATWAVE: Sheffield set to bask in RECORD BREAKING Bank Holiday heat

The current spell of warm, settled weather is set to get even better this weekend, forecasters predict.

More warm weather on the way for Sheffield - how hot will it get and how long will it last?



The recent May Bank Holiday Monday was the hottest on record in Sheffield and next week's Bank Holiday is set to be a record breaker too.

After a cloudy start this morning sunny spells will develop this afternoon with temperatures reaching a pleasant 21C.

Tomorrow is set to follow a similar theme with early mornig cloud giving way to some warm, sunny spells.

Friday will see a bit of a blip with overcast conditions and some light rain, with temperatures struggling to get above 16C.

The rain and cooler conditions will be shortlived, however, with things settlimg down and heating up through the weekend.

The spring Bank Holiday weekend is set to be scorcher

Saturday will be warm and sunny with highs of 21C and Sunday and Monday will be even warmer with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Late on Monday and into Tuesday there is a small risk of some isolated thundery showers.

The fine weather is set to last until well into next week.