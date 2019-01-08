Heathrow Airport flights resume after drone alert

Flights have resumed at Heathrow Airport after a reported drone sighting caused departures to be suspended.

The airport said in a statement issued shortly before 6pm that it had stopped departures as a precautionary measure while it investigated a reported drone sighting.

A spokesman for the airport said at around 6.30pm that flights had resumed.

The Metropolitan Police said officers had been called just after 5pm to reports of a drone sighting ‘in the vicinity’ of the airport.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said after flights were suspended: "We are in contact with Heathrow Airport concerning the drone sighting. I have already spoken to both the home secretary and defence secretary, and the military are preparing to deploy the equipment used at Gatwick at Heathrow quickly should it prove necessary."

The latest incident follows major disruption at Gatwick during the run-up to Christmas, when numerous drone sightings led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.