Heartwarming appeal for young girls in Sheffield whose mother died - can you help?

A funeral director in Sheffield has launched a heartwarming appeal to brighten up Easter for two young girls who lost their mother.

Michael Fogg told how the girls, aged around four and six, and their dad had been left heartbroken by the tragedy.

He said their father was relying on food banks as he had been unable to work due to caring for his wife and children.

He called on people to donate food and Easter eggs to prevent the family worrying about where their next meal will come from and ensure the girls do not go without treats.

Having only launched the appeal yesterday, he said he was delighted by the response do far but urged people to keep giving.

"The girls' father told me if it wasn't for food banks he dosnt know how he would go on," explained Mr Fogg on Facebook.

"So as Easter approaches and children look forward to receiving an egg, I now know two little girls for whom food is more important.

"Both me and my wife and our family and team decided to do something.

"It's not often I ask. I normally give. But I asked our community and people on Facebook to please help us in any way possible. Yesterday. And God am I proud of the response we have had in one day.

"I started with a little box hoping to fill it, then yesterday decided we need a basket. Now I'm going to rethink and get a bigger box.

"I thank each and every one of you who have given."

Mr Fogg said people could drop off donations at the office of his family firm Michael Fogg Funeral Directors on Woodhouse Road, in Intake, during its opening hours Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4pm.