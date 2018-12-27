Heartless thieves steal sentimental coins from Sheffield widow

Police are asking for help in reuniting a number of sentimental coins with a Sheffield widow after they were stolen in a burglary.

At around 6pm on Thursday, December 13, a house on St Albans Road, Fulwood was broken into and a large number of collectors coins stolen.

Two more of the sentimental coins that were taken.

These included double sovereigns, sovereigns, half-sovereigns and sets of both silver and gold limited edition sets (pictured).

The coins are of huge sentimental value to the woman who lives at the house as they belonged to her husband, who recently passed away.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has been offered the coins for sale, or who saw or heard anything suspicious that evening.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 269 of 14 December 2018.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.