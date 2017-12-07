Heartfelt tributes paid to 'one in a million' Sheffield Wednesday fan after battle with cancer

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to an avid Sheffield Wednesday fan, who travelled thousands of miles to watch the Owls, following her death from cancer, aged 60.

Evie Bajada was born in Sheffield but later moved to London where she met her Maltese husband, before moving over to live.

Evie Bajada and friends (s)

Despite the huge distance, Evie regularly made the 3,500 mile round trip from Malta to Sheffield to watch her beloved Owls.

However, Evie contracted cancer in 2014 but even that didn't stop her travelling from Malta to watch matches 'whenever she could'.

Despite celebrating the news that she had been given the all clear earlier this year, she was told that the cancer had returned and spread just a few months later.

Posting on The Wednesday Sing, a Facebook group which Evie co-created and now had more than 18,000 members, her friend Dato Khan shared the tragic news.

He posted: "It is with a sad, sad heart that I must inform you all of the passing of an amazing lady who I'm sure most of you on here will either know or have heard of.

Evie Bajada, who fought against cancer for so many years, passed this morning. She was the co-creator of The Wednesday Sing! and a massive Wednesdayite.

Evie will forever be remembered as the kind, loving, caring lady that she was. Her commitment to the Owls knew no bounds, even throughout her illness - travelling from her home in Malta to watch games whenever she could ~ she was a fighter till the end.

"Evie, you will be missed dearly, thank you for all your love and support, help and advice, you certainly did make us all proud and inspired so many!! god bless you. RIP X"

The lifelong Wednesday fan passed away on Wednesday, November 29 and was buried in Malta three days later.

Dato's emotional post sparked a flood of tributes to the 'inspirational' woman from fellow Owls fans.

Ellie Shepherd said: "Rest in peace Evie, a true fighter and Owl at heart condolences to your family and friends xx"

Martin Worth said: "RIP Evie you were a loyal owl and a lovely woman, gone is the pain and suffering, fly free. WAWAW."

Heather Slater said: "Bless you Evie may you be at ease & peace lovely lady, & thanks for the legacy of the Wednesday Sing, WAWAW our families sympathies & kind thoughts are with her family "

Carmel Lino Vella Clark said: "R I P & sincere condolences to her Maltese husband & all her family. Maltese Owls fan since 1960!!!"

Matthew Barber said: "God bless you Evie Bajada your one in a million. R.I.P a true lady xxx"

Stephen Smith said: "Had the pleasure of meeting Evie at wednesday supporters club here in Malta a few weeks ago....lovely lady RIP .xx Malta owls"

Daniel Kennie said: "Awww R.I.P Evie you will always be in our hearts. Fly safe angel."