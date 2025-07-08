A grieving son has spoken of the heartbreak and fury he feels after discovering his mother’s and sister’s grave among dozens vandalised in a Sheffield cemetery last week.

Crookes Cemetery was vandalised last Wednesday (July 2), with many graves having their headstones pushed over, flowers thrown around and vases smashed.

Graves have been vandalised in Crookes Cemetery, Sheffield | S70 Media

Paul Jennings, aged 45, whose mother Patricia, and sister Eilish, are buried at the cemetery, said the attack on such sacred ground has devastated his family.

His elderly father was left sobbing in his car outside the cemetery, unable to comprehend the cruelty, he said.

Paul added: “This is borderline worst of the worst, it’s down there with rapists and murderers.

“Having respect for people's resting places is an unspoken rule - they clearly have no respect for people's emotions or feelings.

“You just don’t do that to people’s loved ones.”

Paul said the vandalism is believed to have taken place on Wednesday evening (July 2).

Social media users initially reported that around 13 graves had been affected, but Paul believes the real number is much higher.

“There’s at least another 10, maybe more.”

He said he would do anything bring the culprits to justice, including offering a monetary reward.

“This is close to my heart and it’s massively affected me and my family,” he said.

“I’m so desperate for information, I’d offer a £2,000 reward to anyone who can help find the people who did it.”

What has hit hardest, Paul said, is seeing how the vandalism has impacted his father.

“My dad doesn’t have social media, so even though I’ve told him it happened to other graves too, he thinks it was just my mum’s,” Paul explained.

“He took it personally - he was sat in his car outside the cemetery, crying, asking: ‘Why her?’”

Paul said he wants to see those responsible held accountable, not just for himself, but for the many other families affected.

Several others have taken to Facebook to share their devastation.

Zoe Simmonite wrote: “This is my baby cousin’s and grandad’s grave buried together. How can people be so cruel?! We are heartbroken.”

Christine Wright added: “My mum and dad, grandma and grandad are buried there. Hope they catch the evil b******s. They need to learn respect – it’s what they are short of.”

The family believe teenage e-bike riders may be behind the destruction.

Paul said several dog walkers had reported seeing teenagers on these bikes in the cemetery around the time of the incident.

“Outside the chapel you can see doughnut tracks, it looks like they’re treating it like some kind of BMX track,” he added.

The reports have not been verified by police.

South Yorkshire Police have, however, confirmed that officers were called to reports of suspicious activity at 5.13pm last Wednesday (July 2), and found a number of headstones had been pushed over and damaged.

A spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or online, quoting incident number 721 of July 2, 2025.

Submit information online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report