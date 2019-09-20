Heartbroken mum's agony after thieves steal toy sword from son's grave on second birthday anniversary

The sword was stolen from Freddie's grave on his second birthday.

Laura Rose Cooper made the shocking discovery when she went to tend to son Freddie’s grave on what would have been his second birthday.

Now she is pleading for the thieves to return the specially handcrafted sword – and also for CCTV to be installed at the graveyard to prevent further attacks on graves.

She said: “I am absolutely devastated that someone could do something like this. It’s agony enough as it is without this as well.

The distinctive wooden toy sword was a present from the Bahamas.

“I can’t believe anyone could be so cruel as to steal a toy from a grave.”

Freddie died at just 17 days old in October 2017 after being born prematurely at just 24 weeks. Doctors fought to save him but he contracted sepsis and died at just 17 days old.

Since then, Laura Rose, of Rossiter Road, Greasbrough has visited his grave at Greasbrough Cemetery twice a day and turned it into a shrine with toys, flowers and balloons.

And her latest addition to the memorial was a toy wooden sword, inscribed with Freddie’s name on it, which her parents Michelle and Ashley had had specially made while on a recent cruise of the Bahamas.

Laura Rose with her partner Ian and 9 month old son Alfie.

“They got it for Freddie for his birthday,” she said.

“And we went and put it on the grave last week for today, which would have been his second birthday.”

“When we got there, there was no sign of it – and we’ve heard of other people having stuff stolen too.

“It’s no use to anyone else because it has Freddie’s name on it. I hope whoever has taken it will realise the hurt they have caused and put it back.

“That’s all we want, no questions asked, just bring it back.”

Laura, 23 and partner Ian Hutchings now have another young son, Alfie, who is nine months old.

She added: “We’re all absolutely devastated. It’s heartbreaking. That’s what hurts the most, that someone is taking things from your child’s grave when you’re not there.

“It's just really low. It’s bad enough having to go to your child’s grave as it is, but this just adds more heartache.”