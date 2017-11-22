Heartbroken family prepares for funeral of young man who died in prison

The funeral of a young man who was found dead in prison is due to be held on Friday.

Marc Ivor Maltby, 23, of Newbold, Chesterfield, was found dead in HMP Nottingham on October 12. Mother Sharon Whitford said the prison service stated her son had been found with ligature marks around his neck.

Former warehouse worker Marc was predeceased by his father and leaves his mother and five brothers. A funeral will be held from 1.30pm, at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday, November 24.

The Ministry of Justice stated the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has launched an investigation into Mr Matlby’s death after he and four inmates at HMP Nottingam all died within a month.

HMP Nottingham stated it is increasing support for vulnerable prisoners. Mrs Whitford said Mark’s family has been left heartbroken.