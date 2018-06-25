'Heartbreak' at reported demise of tragic Sheffield scissor firm

The reported demise of a historic Sheffield scissor manufacturer, following the death of its former director, has been met with huge sorrow.

Ernest Wright and Son had been making scissors by hand in Sheffield since 1902 but is understood to have folded after failing to overcome a series of crippling setbacks in recent years.

Eric Stones, of Ernest Wright and Son, with the Kutrite range of scissors manufactured by the company

An online retailer announced the firm was closing its factory on Broad Lane, in the city centre, for good, and while the company has yet to confirm the news, its website and Facebook page are both unavailable.

The family business had been rocked by the sad death of its former boss Nick Wright, aged just 48, in February.

It had previously struggled to fulfil a flurry of orders for its classic Kutrite kitchen scissors, which were being revived after nearly 3,700 backers pledged almost £250,000 when a crowdfunding appeal went viral, after key workers were taken seriously ill.

More than 2,000 people invested in a pair of the hand-crafted snippers back in 2016, but it is understood many have yet to be delivered and it is not yet known whether those outstanding orders will be completed or refunds will be issued.

Despite the uncertainty, the vast majority of backers said any money they may have lost paled into insignificance compared with the death of Mr Wright and the livelihoods of those employed by the firm.

Many have left heartwarming messages of condolence on the crowdfunding page.

Charles Long wrote: "Such a sad story and my condolences to all involved. When I read this campaign, I immediately felt that these scissors were of high quality craftsmanship. I pledged just over $140 for both the Kutrite and Turton models. If I should lose this money, I don't give a whit, as one single life is worth so much more. If I had a wand to wave, I would rather have the life than the scissors."

Bryan Harig said: "My wife and I received our Turton scissors long ago and have been completely happy with them! While that doesn’t change the realities for the families or the business affected, we fully expect to use them for the rest of our lives. At least in that way some part of their creators will live on as well.

Another backer wrote: "My sympathies to nick's family and everyone he worked with. I was surprised how sad the news made me because I never met Nick, I just enjoyed his writings in the updates. I can't imagine how people who knew him and worked with him must have felt last spring. I give them credit for trying to go ahead without him."