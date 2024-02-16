Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An animal lover in Sheffield was horrified when he witnessed four kittens being thrown out of a car and dumped near woodland in the city.

At around 11.30am yesterday, a council worker spotted a man and woman pull up in a car at the entrance of Herdings Park Woods and throw four kittens from the vehicle before driving off and abandoning the litter.

The cute kittens were squashed together in a carrier.

In a Facebook post, the RSPCA shelter in Sheffield wrote: "He didn't get information about the vehicle, as being an animal lover he was shocked, shook up and more focused on getting out of his own vehicle and ensuring the safety of these animals.

"He did say it was a male and female in around their mid 40s.

"If anyone has any information about this incident please get in touch with us.

"This will all be kept confidential but these kittens have parents and so we now not only want to speak to the owners to get more information about these little ones but to also ensure the safety of other animals that maybe in their care and offer further help if needed to avoid another horrific situation like this.

"If you are reading this, you can reach out to us and we will help."

The post continued: "All four little ones are quite distressed by the ordeal.

"We know times are tough but we really urge people to not dump their animals especially in an area where they stand a low chance of being found with how warm and cramped these babies were they are so lucky to have been spotted right away and brought to us for help.

"We have bedded them in as always and they will receive 5 star care along with getting a vet check very soon given what has happened to them but right now they have full tummies, cozy beds and plenty of toys.

"Please email us with information if you have it."

Animal lovers have spoken of their disgust at the actions of the pair who dumped the kittens.

Dawn Burkinshaw posted: "Well done to the guy who saw this happen and rescued them. Utter disgust to the people responsible for being so cruel. On a positive note, they will all find amazing new homes with people who will love and protect them."

Sue Young added: "Oh this has made me so sad. Thank goodness for the lovely council worker who saved them, and to RSPCA Sheffield."