A Sheffield football club is in mourning following the sad passing of cherished volunteer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stocksbridge Park Steels FC have paid tribute to Vicki Woodcock - a much-loved member of the club’s matchday family - following her death at the weekend.

Vicki was a familiar and much-loved face around the stadium on Bracken Moor Lane, Stocksbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vicki’s smile and enthusiasm will be greatly missed by all at Stocksbridge Park Steels” | Stocksbridge Park Steels

A true team player, she worked tirelessly in various roles on matchdays and behind the scenes, always going the extra mile with enthusiasm, the club said.

Club Chairman Graham Furness has paid tribute to her spirit.

“Vicki was part of our match day volunteers for many years and she has done several jobs within that time. The main thing about Vicki is whatever she was doing, she did it with a smile on her face,” he said.

Graham explained her priceless contributions on matchdays.

“She often helped with the setting out of the kit on match days and one day, an hour before kick-off, the goalkeeper decided he would prefer a short-sleeve shirt – so Vicki took it upon herself to cut off the sleeves and sew the shirt, ready in time,” he recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki also helped in the committee room with hospitality for visiting guests, and occasionally the snack bar, when needed.

“Whatever job needed covering, Vicki was never afraid to jump in and make sure it was done,” Graham added.

He also described her close relationship with her family.

“Occasionally she brought her niece and nephew to games and you could see she loved being with them,” he said in his heartfelt tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vicki’s smile and enthusiasm will be greatly missed by all at Stocksbridge Park Steels,” said Graham.

He described her presence as a constant source of joy on matchdays, and her dedication did not go unnoticed.

“Whether she was setting out kits, serving tea, or welcoming guests, Vicki brought heart and humour to every task,” he recalled.

Beyond the club, Vicki was also a beloved partner to Robert Kipling, who shared his heartbreak in a Facebook post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was my partner and I can’t express how much I miss her, I loved her so much,” he said.

“She taught me so much - I haven’t got enough tears. She was the love of my life.”

Stocksbridge Park Steels FC added: “We are heartbroken, her lively personality was one of many that made matchdays special. We will miss her dearly.”