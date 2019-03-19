A football club in Sheffield has raised hundreds of pounds for a terminally ill three-year-old boy – adding to the £39,000 already collected through a funding appeal.

Sheffield 6's under 12’s side hosted a charity match to help fill Jack Lacey's last few months with joy.

Jack Lacey at home with mum Rebecca Oldham, dad Wesley and sister Charlotte

Young Jack, from Loxley, has an incurable brain tumour and his parents have been given the tragic news that he has between six months and a year to live.

An online page set up by his parents, Wesley and Rebecca, has already raised £39,000 for the brave child.

He is due to begin an intensive course of radiation and chemotherapy treatment later this month in a bid to shrink his tumour and prolong his life.

The charity match took place at Wisewood Sports Ground, with operator Places for People giving free pitch rental.

Club sponsors Unison donated £200, while additional funds were generated through a £5 donation from each player, a raffle and a tuck shop.

Sheffield 6's White's played Sheffield 6's Blues in the match, with the Blues winning 4-1.

Player Ben Fieldsend and his mother Rachel, who know the Lacey family though a local nursery, suggested the club arrange a friendly to help support the family.

Rachel said: “Jack’s parents, Wesley and Rebecca, have received the worst news that any parent could ever hear. Hopefully, this match and other fundraising efforts can help the family to make beautiful memories from the time they have left with little Jack, said Rachel.”

Sheffield 6's manager Andy Tingle said holding a fixture was the least the club could do.

Andy said: "Our football club is about more than just football. It’s important to help the players learn lessons that apply to broader aspects of life. Helping the Lacey family through this match does that at the same time as helping a really good cause.”

Jack's illness was diagnosed and the prognosis given in the space of just four weeks after he started displaying symptoms.

His family plans to buy a dog and take him on trips to 'make him happy' in his final months.

Wesley and Rebecca added: "All of our worlds are upside down and this support would mean everything to us."

They described Jack as 'amazing, charming, brave, independent and strong-willed'.

Visit www.gofundme.com/last-wishes-for-our-beautiful-3-year-old-boy to donate.