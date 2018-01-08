Women urged to join ‘warrior’ workouts in Rotherham

An open invitation to women to try a new winter sport and unleash their inner ‘warrior’ is extended this month.

Playing rugby could be the perfect 2018 challenge, providing a workout and a great laugh.

To encourage women to kick start their fitness routine, Rotherham Rugby Club is hosting a ‘Warrior Camp’ for any women interested in trying the sport on Monday, January 22.

Rotherham Rugby Club wants to empower women to experience the dynamic, exhilarating sport of rugby for the first time within a fun-packed, commitment-free environment.

The warrior camps aim to encourage more women and girls to play contact rugby, teaching key introductory skills and drills within a social environment. Participants will be introduced to the basics of rugby, including passing, kicking and tackling, along with enjoyable fitness routines.

The session at Clifton Lane, Rotherham, will run from 7pm to 8.30pm.

There is no better time than winter for playing sport outside. From thawing winter blues, relieving stress and increasing your toughness, to giving a timely boost to the immune system, using oxygen more efficiently and boosting your metabolism.

Since England Rugby launched its Inner Warrior campaign in January 2016, over 10,500 women attended camps nationwide, far exceeding the RFU’s initial target of 8,000. Of those women, 3,500 had never picked up a rugby ball before.

Women interested in attending a warrior camp between January 12-28 should visit www.englandrugby.com/InnerWarrior to find their local event.