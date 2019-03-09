Video: Heartwarming support for family of dying three year old Sheffield boy

Friends of supporters of a three year old boy with an incurable brain tumour braved the elements to raise funds to help him enjoy the rest of his life.

Jack Lacey, from Loxley, Sheffield, is thought to have just months to live.

Supporters are intent on raising money to make the most of what precious time remains.

On Saturday morning parents and youngsters from Loxley nursery went on a walk around Rivelin Valley to help the fund-raising.

They braved rain, wind and even hailstones on the muddy trek.

See what one of his Loxley nursery teachers had to say in our video.

Friends of Jack Lacey today in Rivelin

An online Go Fund Me page has already raised £9,000 for the boy, who is due to begin an intensive course of radiation and chemotherapy to try and prolong his life.