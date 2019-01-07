Trial scheme to support major trauma patients

Free advice and support will be offered to patients in Sheffield by a specialist from the Citizens’ Advice Bureau, as part of a six month pilot study.

Funded by Sheffield Hospitals Charity, the service will be to those who have suffered major trauma injuries.

The free advice and support on one day each week will cover many issues including employment, self-employment, welfare benefits, debt, housing advocacy and returning to work.

Trauma rehabilitation staff hope the introduction of the service will help patients focus on their rehabilitation.

It is aimed at those who have experienced a car accident, assault, fall, or who have sustained life changing injuries.

Carl Page, trauma rehabilitation co-ordinator, said: “The very nature of ‘trauma’ includes not just the patient’s physical rehabilitation, but also their mental and social needs.

“Having daily contact with patients being treated for major trauma, I experience first-hand the concerns and anxieties that many have.

“Dealing with the financial stress of being off work and its implications often has an effect on a patient’s mental state and can potentially lead to a negative cycle of spiralling poverty.

“If we can tackle issues during the early stages this will almost certainly lead to a better overall support for patients.”

To donate to the charity fund that will enhance the care of those with major trauma injuries, visit www.sheffieldhosptialscharity.org.uk/donate​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​