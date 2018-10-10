As winter approaches cases of the vomiting bug Shigellosis are on the increase.

The illness is a highly infectious disease and most commonly spreads in schools.

Cases of Shigellosis increase during the winter

Those infected can be ill for up to one week and symptoms include diarrhoea, nausea , vomiting and stomach cramps.

Effective ways of preventing getting infected by the disease cinlude regular hand washing – especially after using the toilet, changing nappies and before preparing and eating foods.

The condition is an infection of the intestines caused by Shigella bacteria.

Symptoms usually exhibit themselves one or two days after exposure to the bacteria.

Anyone struck down by the bug is advised to drink plenty of fluids and to rest.

Around 80 million people are infected with Shigellosis across the world each year.