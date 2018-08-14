These are Sheffield's BEST and WORST GP surgeries - according to you

Have your say

The Star can today reveal the best and worst GP practices in Sheffield - as rated by you.

NHS England has released the latest findings of its GP Patients Survey; revealing the best and worst surgeries across the country.

How does your GP rate?

The survey ranks all the GP practices according to what patients think and how many would recommend the surgery.

More than 1 million people in the country are questioned, covering everything from the trust patients have in their doctor and how easy it is to get an appointment.

The survey is sent out twice a year and the information is available on the NHS Choices website.

During the survey, patients are asked ‘Would you recommend your GP surgery to someone who had just moved to the area?’

The scores for this question are grouped into three ‘bandings’

- ‘Among the worst’ - these are scores in the worst 25% of all scores nationally.

- ‘In the middle range’ - these are scores that are in the middle 50% of scores nationally.

- ‘Among the best’ - these are scores that are in the best 25% of scores nationally.

These are the best and worst GP surgeries within a five-mile radius of Sheffield city centre.

1 - Hollies Medical Centre, 20 St Andrews Road S11 9AL - 99.1%

2 - Dr David Shurmer, Upper Gate Road S6 6BX - 97%

3 - Dr Richard Benn, 33 Greystones Road S11 7BJ - 93.8%

4 - Mosborough Health Centre, 34 Queen Street S20 5BQ - 93.6%

5 - Rustlings Road Medical Centre, 105 Rustlings Road S11 7AB - 92.8%

6 - Dr C P Myers & Dr N R Ravi, Greasbrough, S61 4PT - 92.4%

7 - Nethergreen Surgery, 34-36 Nethergreen Road S11 7EJ - 91.6%

8 - Falkland House Surgery, 2A Falkland Road S10 5PN - 91.1%

9 - Manchester Road Surgery, 484 Manchester Road S10 5PN - 91%

10 - Walkley House Medical Centre, 23 Greenhow Street S6 3TN - 90.7%

11 - Stannington Medical Centre, Uppergate Road S6 6BX - 90.7%

12 - Veritas Health Centre, 243 - 245 Chesterfield Road S8 0RT - 90.4%

13 - Hackenthorpe Medical Centre, 15 Main Street S12 4LA - 90.4%

14 - Heeley Green Surgery, 302 Gleadless Road S2 3AJ - 90.2%

15 - Broomhill Surgery, 5 Lawson Road S10 5BU - 90.1%

16 - Lodge Moor Surgery, 14 Blackbrook Road S10 4LP - 90.1%

17 - The White House Surgery, 1 Fairfax Rise S2 1SL - 89.6%

18 - Abbey Lane Surgery, 23 Abbey Lane S8 0BJ - 89.6%

19 - Mill Road Surgery, 98A Mill Road S35 9XQ - 89.6%

20 - Margetson Surgery, 1 Remington Avenue S5 9PA - 88.8%

21 - Ecclesfield Group Practice, 96A Mill Road S35 9XQ - 88.8%

22 - Doctors Field, Coskery, Noble, Maher & Oliver S9 1DJ - 88.7%

23 - Upperthorpe Medical Centre, 30 Addy Street S6 3FT - 87.5%

24 - Ecclesall Medical Centre, 334 Millhouses Lane S11 9JD - 87.5%

25 - Wadsley Bridge Medical Centre, 103 Halifax Road S6 1LA - 87.3%

26 - Grenoside Surgery, 60 Greno Crescent S35 8NX - 87.3%

27 - Tramways Medical Centre - O'Connell, 54 Holme Lane S6 4JQ - 87%

28 - Selborne Road Medical Centre, 1 Selborne Road S10 5ND - 86.6%

29 - The Crookes Practice, 203 School Road S10 1GN - 86.4%

30 - Duke Medical Centre, 28 Talbot Road S2 2TD - 86.3%

31 - Student Health at Sheffield Hallam University S1 1WB - 86.2%

32 - Porter Brook Medical Centre, 9 Sunderland Street S11 8HN - 86.2%

33 - Jaunty Springs Health Centre, 53 Jaunty Way S12 3DZ - 85%

34 - Charnock Health Primary Care Centre, White Lane S12 3GH - 84.8%

35 - Totley Rise Medical Centre, 96 Baslow Road S17 4DQ - 84.8%

36 - University Health Service Health Centre, 53 Gell Street S3 7QP - 83.8%

37 - Norwood Medical Centre, 360 Herries Road S5 7HD - 83.7%

38 - The Flowers Health Centre, 87 Wincobank Avenue S5 6AZ - 83.5%

39 - Greasbrough Medical Centre, Munsbrough Rise S61 4RB - 82.8%

40 - The Health Care Surgery, 63 Palgrave Road S5 8GS - 81.3%

41 - Kimberworth Park Medical Centre, Langdon Road S61 3QH - 81.3%

42 - Woodseats Medical Centre, 900 Chesterfield Road S8 0SH - 81%

43 - Dr Margaret Mckenna And Partners, 227 Park Grange Road S2 3TA - 80.7%

44 - Drs Lumb and Hooson, 555 East Bank Road S2 2AG - 80.4%

45 - Elm Lane Surgery, 104 Elm Lane S5 7TW - 80.2%

46 - Sheffield Medical Centre, 21 Spital Street S3 9LB - 79.9%

47 - Owlthorpe Medical Centre, Moorthorpe Bank S20 6PD - 79.8%

48 - Barnsley Road Surgery, 899 Barnsley Road S5 0QJ - 78.9%

49 - Dovercourt Group Practice, 3 Skye Edge Avenue S2 5FX - 78.8%

50 - Manor Top Medical Centre, Rosehearty S12 2SS - 78.8%

51 - Carrfield Medical Centre, Carrfield Street S8 9SG - 78.6%

52 - Oughtibridge Surgery, Church Street S35 0FW - 78.4%

53 - Richmond Medical Centre, 462 Richmond Road S13 8NA - 77.7%

54 - Foxhill Medical Centre, 160 Fox Hill S6 1GA - 77.4%

55 - Gateway Primary Care, Chatham House S65 1DJ - 76.8%

56 - Gleadless Medical Centre, 636 Gleadless Road S14 1PQ - 76.4%

57 - Meadowgreen Health Centre, School Lane S8 7RL - 76.3%

58 - Dykes Hall Medical Centre, 156 Dykes Hall Road S6 4GQ - 75.7%

59 - Deer Park Surgery, 3 Deer Park Close S6 5NA - 75.7%

60 - Clifton Medical Centre, Doncaster Gate S65 1DA - 75.5%

61 - Dr Emad Gabrawi, 1 Barber Road S10 1EA - 75.4%

62 - Park Health Centre, 190 Duke Street S2 5QQ - 74.9%

63 - Firth Park Surgery, 400 Firth Park Road S5 6HH - 74.4%

64 - The Medical Centre, 1A Ingfield Avenue S9 1WZ - 73.9%

65 - Fitzalan Surgery, 1 Fitzalan Road S13 9AW - 73%

66 - Handsworth Medical Practice, 432 Handsworth Road S13 9BZ - 73%

67 - Devonshire Green Medical Centre, 126 Devonshire Street S3 7SF - 72.5%

68 - Hanover Medical Centre, 100 William Street S10 2EB - 72.5%

69 - Stonecroft Medical Centre, 871 Gleadless Road S12 2LJ - 72.2%

70 - A J Cole and Partners, 1 Kimberworth Road S61 1AH - 71.5%

71 - Dr Milner & Partners, 54a Holme Lane S6 4JQ - 71.4%

72 - Dr C T Heatley & Partners, 120 Birley Lane S12 3BP - 71.4%

73 - Burngreave Surgery, 5 Burngreave Road S3 9DA - 70.7%

74 - Herries Road Surgery, 450 Herries Road S5 8TP - 70.7%

75 - Far Lane Medical Centre, 1 Far Lane S6 4FA - 70.6%

76 - Trafalgar House Medical, 45 Halifax Road S6 1LA - 70.6%

77 - Treeton Medical Centre, 10 Arundel Street S60 5PW - 69.9%

78 - St Ann's Medical Centre, 240 Kimberworth Park Road S61 3JN - 69.4%

79 - Carterknowle And Dore Medical Practice, 1 Carter Knowle Road S7 2DW - 67.6%

80 - Upwell Street Surgery, 93 Upwell Street S4 8AN - 67.5%

81 - Melrose Surgery, 120A Burngreave Road S3 9DE - 67.4%

82 - Shiregreen Medical Centre, 492 Bellhouse Road S5 0RG - 67.4%

83 - Dr Dilip Chatterjee, 28 Dunninc Road S5 0AE - 67.4%

84 - Pitsmoor Surgery, 151 Burngreave Road S3 9DL - 67.2%

85 - Manor Park Medical Centre, 204 Harborough Avenue S2 1QU- 66.5%

86 - Dr Ngozi Patrick, 2 Harold Street, 2 Harold Street S6 3QW - 65.1%

87 - Southey Green, 281 Southey Green S5 7QB - 64.7%

88 - Crystal Peaks Medical Centre, 15 Peaks Mount S20 S20 7HZ - 64.3%

89 - Woodhouse Health Centre, 5-7 Skelton Lane S13 7LY - 63.9%

90 - Sloan Medical Centre, 2 Little London Road S8 0YH - 63.2%

91 - Blackstock Road Surgery, 29 Blackstock Road S14 1AB - 63.2%

92 - Shoreham Street Surgery, 251 Shoreham Street S1 4SS - 62.9%

93 - York Road Surgery, 2 York Road S9 5DH - 62.9%

94 - Baslow Road Surgery, 148 Baslow Road S17 4DR - 62.9%

95 - The Mathews Practice Belgrave, 22 Asline Road S2 4UJ - 62.1%

96 - Brinsworth & Whiston Medical Centres, 171 Bawtry Road S60 5ND - 58.7%

97 - Clover City Practice, 1 Mulberry Street S1 2PJ - 58.2%

98 - Page Hall Medical Centre, 101 Owler Lane S4 8GB - 57.3%

99 - Avenue Medical Practice, 7 Reney Avenue S8 7FH - 56.3%

100 - Sharrow Lane Medical Centre, 129 Sharrow Lane S11 8AN - 55.3%

101- Clover Group Practice, S1 2PJ, S9 4QH, S9 1WN, S8 8DJ - 52.4%

102 - Dr Rahul Mehrota, 2 York Road S9 5DH - 46.8%

103 - Richmond Road Surgery, 400 Richmond Road S13 8LZ - 46.8%

104 - Buchanan Road Surgery, 72 Buchanan Road S5 8AL - 43.2%