Swifter diagnosis for Sheffield children’s hospital patients

Young patients at Sheffield Children’s Hospital who could be suffering from cancer or epilepsy will soon be getting an even faster diagnosis and treatment thanks to a new state-of-the-art scanner.

An £800,000 SPECT CT Scanner has been bought by The Children’s Hospital Charity after the public and businesses responded magnificently to a major fundraising appeal in 2017.

The dual-imaging equipment will play a key role in the hospital’s delivery of nuclear medicine, enabling radiologists to scan children with suspected cancerous tumours, epilepsy, painful injuries or neuro-disabilities using one highly advanced diagnostic device.

It will also mean less discomfort for patients during the scanning process, as multiple scans can be done at the same time.

“We thank our supporters from the bottom of our hearts for enabling us to deliver this amazing device, which will make a massive difference for so many severely ill children,” said David Vernon-Edwards, director at The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“It will lead to a faster diagnosis of their medical condition and swifter access to more tailored treatment.”

The charity fund-raised throughout 2017 to raise the £800,000 needed. The remaining £200,0000 was needed from supporters taking part in the charity’s annual National Elf Service appeal, a whole month of festive fun and fancy dress during December which encouraged everyone to don their Santa’s Little Helpers costumes and “Get Elfy” for the Children’s Hospital.

That’s when three big-hearted local businessmen stepped in for the final push. Graham Royle, of GRI Group, Matt Davison, of Dutton Recruitment, and a further company-owner who prefers to remain anonymous were happy to dig deep after promising to match National Elf Service fundraisers pound for pound.

Graham Royle donated £50,000 and Matt Davison and the anonymous donor each gave £25,000.