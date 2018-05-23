South Yorkshire parents plan masquerade ball in memory of baby daughter

A Rotherham couple supported by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are organising their third ball in memory of their much loved baby daughter Rosie.

Rosie’s Birthday Masquerade Ball will be held on Saturday 15 September 2018 at New York Stadium, Rotherham. Entertainment on the night will include The Sweet Tones, a DJ, live raffle and auction, a sweet cart and photo booth. All proceeds will go to South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice.

Joanne and Jonathan Tennick, who live in Thurcroft, came to Bluebell Wood in September 2015 after one-day-old Rosie had passed away, providing the family precious moments together that they will treasure forever. During Joanne’s pregnancy, the couple had been given the devastating news that their baby had a type of fatal brittle bone disease.

Joanne said: “When she was born, Rosie did really well at first, she was clearly such a fighter and was alert; looking up at us all of the time. She was beautiful.”

After Rosie passed away, the family stayed at Bluebell Wood for ten days in an end of life suite, giving them time together to say their goodbyes. Joanne said: “We could see Rosie whenever we wanted, our family and friends could visit to say their goodbyes with no visiting hours in place and we had beautiful moulds of Rosie’s feet created – amazing memories.”

Joanne and Jonathan are organising Rosie’s Birthday Masquerade Ball with the valuable assistance of another Bluebell Wood parent, Charlotte Mayor, who they have got to know through a parents’ group at Bluebell Wood.

Joanne said: “It’s really important to us to fundraise for Bluebell Wood as it’s our way of giving back to a place that helped us so much, and it helps us to keep Rosie’s memory alive. The balls we have organised so far have raised around £7,500 and the feedback from guests has always been fantastic. People tell us it’s a great value night out for a wonderful cause.”

Anna Gott, Community Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: ‘We’re so touched and grateful when families who have used our services are inspired to fundraise on our behalf. Joanne, Jonathan and all our families are an inspiration to all of us. Every penny raised will help Bluebell Wood to be there for families across this region facing the toughest of times.”

To buy tickets for the ball, at £25 per person, please contact Joanne at joanne.hardacre@hotmail.com

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood and the 250 children and young adults with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions that it cares for each year, please visit www.bluebellwood.org