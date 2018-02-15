Sight loss charity calls for help from Doncaster residents

A leading sight loss charity is calling for volunteers to help out at a support group for people with macular disease.

The Macular Society is appealing for anyone who would be willing to give up some of their time to help organise the group’s monthly meetings to come forward, with help from the charity’s volunteering team.

The group is looking for people to assist with general tasks such as booking guest speakers each month and sending out mail.

The Doncaster Macular Support Group meets on the third Monday of every month, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, at the Trades and Labour Club, Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

It is one of more than 350 groups of its kind in the UK offering vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease.

The group will hold its next meeting on Monday.

As our population ages, increasing numbers of people are being affected by age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the most common type of macular disease. AMD is the leading cause of sight loss in the UK, currently affecting more than 600,000 people.

Julie Swan, Macular Society regional manager, said: “The Doncaster Macular Support Group provides a real lifeline for people with sight loss. The peer support offered by the groups is absolutely vital. It’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.

“With more than 200 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important. If you have free time and would be willing to help out, we would love to hear from you.

“We will also be available to support our volunteers as they learn their new roles and provide any guidance they need going forward.”

For more information about the Doncaster Macular Support Group, please contact Julie Swan on 07904 315 605 or email julie.swan@macularsociety.org.