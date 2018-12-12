Sheffield family’s great big thank-you

Little Jobey Baker had the toughest of times just after he was born, but pulled through with the help of medics at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Now a thriving one-year old, Jobey’s grateful family asked for donations instead of presents from family and friends on his first birthday this month. so they could donate to the Sheffield Hospitals Charity as a big thank you.

Just hours after he was born, Jobey was diagnosed with meconium aspiration syndrome, and he spent two weeks being treated in the Neonatal Unit.

Mum Andrea Baker, 35, from Crosspool, said: “I was lucky enough to experience the most beautiful water birth at home, and he was born a healthy 7.5lbs.

“This extreme natural high was followed by the worst experience of my life…it quickly became clear that Jobey was suffering from breathing problems. He was rushed to the Jessop Wing by ambulance, and after assessment was transferred to the NNU.

“We later found out he had meconium aspiration syndrome. It was heart wrenching. But once he got over the critical situation, he made a swift recovery.

“He is now the happiest little boy. He is smashing his milestones and started walking at nine months!

“The staff in NNU were incredibly compassionate. I remember one nurse on a particularly bad day embracing me in the biggest cuddle, it meant so much.

“I got to see just how hard they work, they really are an amazing team of people.

“Chris and I cannot thank them enough. We will be forever grateful and will not forget all they for us.”

To donate to Jobey’s fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Andrea-Baker9