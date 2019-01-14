‘She was amazing and so brave’ – Partner’s tribute to Sheffield mum-of-three who just wanted more time with ‘beautiful family’

A devoted Sheffield mum-of-three who spent nine months fighting breast cancer has died at the age of just 36.

Eilish Jennings, of Norfolk Park, died of a blood clot on her heart last Monday – after nine months of treatment for breast cancer, which returned last year.

Eilish Jennings.

She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2016 when 34 weeks pregnant with twins and went on to have a double mastectomy and was told the treatment had been succesful.

But she was dealt the devastating blow that cancer had returned in March 2018 – on the second birthday of her twin boys and was told it was something the NHS could not cure.

Her devoted partner Simon Hobson launced a fundraising campaign to fund treatment abroad and said it reached around £200,000 before her death.

Eilish Jennings, pictured with daughter Elsie.

Simon, 40, said: “We just want to thank everyone for their support. Our family and friends and everyone who has donated – the support has been amazing.

“We ended up getting to around £200,000 and we never thought that was going to happen. We want to thank everybody that’s helped us and donated in their hundreds and thousands – it means so much.”

Simon said Eilish, a teaching assistant, went to Northern General Hospital feeling dizzy and unwell.

Eilish Jennings, pictured with partner Simon Hobson and children Billy and Tom, both two, and Elsie, five.

He said she died with her family by her side on Monday, January 7.

He added: “We didn't expect this at all. Knowing what we know, and leaving three kids behind, if she would have had time to think about it and prepare it would maybe have been easier.

“She ended up dying of a blood clot that was stopping her heart pumping blood out.”

Eilish leaves behind Billy and Tom, both two, and Elsie, five. She had cancer treatement by specialists in Portugal and Germany thanks to the generosity of those who donated the fundraising appeal.

Eilish pictured with Elsie, Billy and Tom.

Simon said: “I'm having ups and downs. I have got to be strong for the kids but as soon as I have a chat about her, I just break down again.

“She was amazing and so brave.”

Speaking to The Star, when they launched the fundraising campaign, Eilish said: “Ultimately, I just want more time with my beautiful children, Elsie, Billy and Tom, and, of course, Simon.”

Eilish’s funeral will take place at St Vincent’s Church, Crookes, on Saturday at noon following by a wake at Crookes Social Club.

Simon said all were welcome but warned people it was expected to be busy.