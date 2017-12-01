Reflect mental health experiences in Sheffield photo competition

Mental health charity Sheffield Flourish have launched their second competition of the year, asking people to share photos which reflect their experience of mental health.

The competition winner will be announced on January 15 as the charity launch a new version of their information website, the Sheffield Mental Health Guide.

January 15 is known as Blue Monday for being ‘the saddest day of the year’, but the charity hope the website will make life that little bit easier. The local organisation have been working with a Steering Group of people who live with mental health issues to make key decisions on how the Sheffield Mental Health Guide was rebuilt.

“We are inspired by the talents and strength of Sheffielders, some who live with profound mental health issues but have still been able to give their time and insight to this project,” said Jo Eckersley, Acting Managing Director of Sheffield Flourish.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing what we’ve built together.”

The competition was launched as the charity were celebrating the success of their last competition, which asked people to give their ideas for ‘building a more mental health friendly Sheffield’.

On Monday 27 November one of these competition ideas came to life, as a ‘talking bench’ was launched in the Winter Gardens in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Another idea – a ‘wall of gratitude’ where people could publicly share what they were grateful for – popped up on the Moor in September as part of the Mobile University.

For the current competition, Sheffield Flourish welcome images about personal mental health, local and national issues, or anything that inspires. To take part in the competition send your photo, as well as 50 words describing what it shows, to mhguide@sheffieldflourish.co.uk.