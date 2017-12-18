Recognition for Sheffield charity star

A woman who has lent unstinting support to people with brain injuries for decades, has been recognised for her services.

Occupational therapist Barbara Harris’s dedication to Sheffield charity Headway for nearly 30 years, has led to her being shortlisted for a national award.

Barbara, 56, is one of three people to be recognised at a national awards ceremony for The Stephen McAleese Outstanding Contribution to Headway Award.

The awards will be presented by Stephen’s parents and double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell at a ceremony in London hosted by Headway – the brain injury association.

Barbara was a founding member of Headway Sheffield, and has given unstinting support to families coming to terms with the devastating consequences of a brain injury.

Catherine Chapman, 40, from Upperthorpe, has cerebral palsy and has visited Headway Sheffield for the last two years.

She said: “From the moment I arrived at Headway, Barbara was here to help me settle in and make friends. She is always on hand to help in any way she can.”

Catheryne Waterhouse, chair of Headway Sheffield, said: “Barbara is the heart and soul of the charity. Without her hard work Headway Sheffield just couldn’t support those people who rely on us to help them cope with often devastating consequences of brain injury.”

Barbara said: “I’m very proud I helped shape something that offers brain injury survivors and their families a place to meet, gain support and socialise. It’s a simple thing but it’s vital. To be part of it has been very rewarding.”