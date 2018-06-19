Raisings funds for hospital ward: Those boots are made for walking

Hospital staff will swap swabs for walking boots to raise vital funds during a Sheffield Hospitals Charity fundraising ramble.

The team of clinical ramblers, who specialise in respiratory disease on the Brearley 4 ward at the Northern General Hospital, are taking part in the charity’s annual Walk for Wards event.

The sponsored walk involves a five or 10 kilometre Peak District hike and the team hope their mass entry will help fund a reclining chair for the wards’ patients.

Clinical support worker at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, Kimberley Compson, said: “Brearley 4 is a 24 bedded ward specialising in respiratory disease, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), lung cancer and people requiring chest drains for various reasons.”

She added: “We also have a four bedded Respiratory Support Unit within the ward for high dependency patients requiring non-invasive ventilation and people with tracheostomies and laryngectomies.

“Last year we received a donation from Walk for Wards from a relative of a patient we cared for. Due to that we felt that it was something we as a ward could get involved with together.

“Fundraising is important to us as we do get many donations from patients and family members which we are very grateful for.” To register, or for more call 0114 226 7351 or visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity/walkforward website.