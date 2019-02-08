Nurses celebrated with new awards

Nurses and healthcare assistants have been recognised for their hard work at an awards ceremony.
The first ever Sheffield General Practice Nurse and Healthcare Assistant Awards were held earlier this month to acknowledge general practice nurses and healthcare assistants and their dedication to patients.
Around 100 people attended the event, along with a number of key figures in healthcare from across Sheffield who attended to present awards.
Mandy Philbin, Chief Nurse at NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “General practice nurses and healthcare assistants often go about their jobs without realising what a massive difference they are making.
“We started these awards to acknowledge the invaluable contribution that they make for our patients and to give credit to the vast array of talent and skills within our brilliant primary care nursing workforce.
“The number of nominations we received is testament to how valued the primary care nurse workforce is.
“I know the judging panel had a really difficult decision when picking the winners and to me, every single nomination was a winner.”
There were six award categories, and the full list of winners is below.
Rising Star Award
Louise Bloxham
Mentorship and Preceptorship Award
Becky Howden
Innovation Award
Katie Whitehead
Long Term Conditions Award
Celia Sefton
Commitment to Nursing Award
Joy Naylor
Health Care Assistant of the Year
Jill Coe
Chief Nurse Thank You Certificate
Janice Wake