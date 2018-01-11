Nominate your favourite doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in Sheffield

Young patients and their families are being invited to nominate their favourite doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for a Children’s Star Award.

Any patient or family who have received treatment from Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust services in 2017 can make a nomination at sheffieldchildrens.nhs.uk/nominate before the end of January with the winner being announced in March.

The Sheffield Children’s Star Awards have been running for more than seven years, and each year children and families have awarded this special prize to staff who went the extra mile for them.

Last year’s Children’s Star Awards were given to children’s nurse, Matt Ross as well as the Paediatric Critical Care Unit Team. Matt was recognised for his kindness, care and ability to bring a smile to both seriously ill children and their parents.

One nomination read: “My daughter got viral meningitis when she was four weeks old, as you can imagine it was the worst time of our lives. When I was at rock bottom, Matt went that extra mile for us both. I honestly can’t thank him enough, he not only did the best job looking after my daughter but he got me through the worst time of my life.”

Another parent wrote: “My son is on Matt’s ward a lot and has grown up with him as his nurse. For every admission to hospital, even it is on another ward, Matt will come out of his way to spend quality fun time with my son.”

The Paediatric Critical Care Unit, who care for seriously ill children, won the team Children’s Star Award.

The team were nominated by a number of families, one of whom thanked staff for their life-saving care: “My son nearly died at three weeks, four days old and if it wasn’t for the nurses and doctors who helped him my son wouldn’t be here.”

Children and families can nominate at www.sheffieldchildrens.nhs.uk/nominate until Wednesday 31 January.

Pictured (left to right): Sheffield Children’s Chief Executive John Somers, Last year’s winner, Children’s Nurse Matt Ross, and BBC presenter Harry Gration MBE.