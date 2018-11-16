New 30-bed stroke centre opens in Sheffield

A new 30-bed stroke rehabilitation unit, to aid recovery for the hundreds of stroke survivors across the city, has opened at Norfolk Park in Sheffield.

The new Stroke Pathway Assessment and Rehabilitation Centre, run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, offers dedicated 24/7 specialist rehabilitation and support to patients who have suffered a stroke at a critical point in their recovery.

Staffed by a team of stroke rehabilitation nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists, dietitians, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, psychologists, orthoptists, and doctors, the new centre is expected to reduce long-term dependence on acute hospital care and ensure patients receive the right rehabilitative support in the right setting at the right time of their recovery.

Boasting a therapy gym with specialist rehabilitation equipment and a specially designed kitchen with moveable surfaces, patients can improve balance, coordination and strength and learn how to adapt to their changing needs, like having to cook one-handed, in a supportive environment.

Dr Amanda Jones, clinical lead for the stroke pathway and stroke nurse consultant at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be opening this new, stroke rehabilitation centre, which is the culmination of a three-year programme to transform stroke services across the city. It can take months and possibly years for stroke survivors to recover both physically and emotionally from a stroke, so this is a fantastic development, which will enable stroke patients to receive the right treatment and support at the right time in the right place.”

In addition there are spacious grounds for social interaction and a communal area for dining. For more details of how to recognise the signs and symptoms of a stroke and what action to take visit www.nhs.uk/actfast/Pages/stroke.aspx website.​​​​​​.