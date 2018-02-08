Mums praise maternity care at Doncaster hospitals

New mums have praised maternity services at Doncaster hospitals and shared their labour stories in a survey.

The national survey by the Care Quality Commission was sent to over 300 women across the borough to ask them about their experiences of maternity services at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The results of the survey have just been revealed and show that the Trust has scored significantly better than the national average.

The poll was sent out in June to 347 mothers who had used maternity services at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital, asking them about their experiences of antenatal care, labour and birth, as well as postnatal care.

The results show that 91 per cent of mums asked said that the midwives listened to them during their antenatal check-ups, while 93 per cent said that their partner was encouraged to be involved in their care.

Sharon Dickinson, Head of Midwifery at the Trust, said: “I’m very pleased with the results from the survey and proud of the experience mothers and families have whilst using maternity services provided by our hospitals.

“Feedback like this is vital. We are already looking at constructive feedback, such as the 25 per cent of mums who felt they weren’t given a choice of where they could have their baby, and what we can do better in future.”

Charlie Spink, who gave birth to daughter Elsie in January, said: “Thank you to the amazing midwives who supported me throughout my labour. The compassion and encouragement I received helped me to get through my labour, making the experience better.”

Each year, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals deliver approximately 5,000 babies.