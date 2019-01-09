Men urged to donate more blood in South Yorkshire as new figures reveal more than double number of women are donors

Health staff are urging more men to give blood this year, after new figures revealed more women are blood donors.

Figures released by NHS Blood and Transplant show that 383 women in South Yorkshire who registered with them in January 2018 became blood donors, compared to only 169 men.

This is despite the fact that male donors are more likely to have blood that can be used for some products.

Mike Stredder, Director of Blood Donation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s vital that more men start donating blood because their blood is used to provide life-saving products like plasma and platelets which can be used to save victims of burns and car crashes and treat to patients with cancer.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all our female donors in Sheffield who are vital in providing lifesaving blood to those in need.

“But we need men to catch up with recent recruitment because their blood can have different characteristics which can make it important in certain situations.

“It’s more likely that we can use men’s blood to stop bleeding after injury or surgery so I would appeal tomen to step up and be part of an already amazing group of people who have given blood.”

There are almost 22,000 active blood donors in South Yorkshire and over 8,000 of these give blood at the Sheffield donor centre.

To make an appointment to give blood, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk.