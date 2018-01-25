Heartbroken Sheffield family pay tribute 'special little boy' who died aged just 13 weeks

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their 'special little boy' who passed away aged at just 13 weeks old.

Tiny Caleb Riley Kear, from Batemoor, died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and now his family have started a fundraising page to go towards funeral costs. The target is £1,000.

The tot died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

His big sister Chelsea, aged 19, spoke of the harrowing moment she found him unresponsive in his cot after she popped round to her mums on the morning of January 16.

They performed CPR on him until paramedics took over but sadly, he was pronounced dead around an hour after they noticed something was wrong.

She was asked by mum Kelly to wake him and bring him down stairs but she realised something was not right.

"At the time, we had no idea how he died. He looked very peaceful in his cot he just looked like he was asleep with a smile on his face. He just looked a bit pale.

The little fighter was born prematurely and weighed just 3lbs 2oz

"I tried to wake him gently and nothing happened, then I started shouting him. My mum tried to shout him but it was no good, he wasn't responding.

"She started screaming and it was such a horrible experience. We called 999 straight away.

The pair, who had knowledge of CPR on small children and babies, attempted to revive him.

"I've done CPR before but it was heartbreaking to do it on someone you love," said Chelsea.

Caleb's big sister Chelsea started a fundraising campaign to help with funeral costs

"The whole thing was just a massive shock, the paramedics did their best but he couldn't be saved."

Chelsea said Caleb was adored by his five other older sisters Kelsi, Catriona, Leah, Shannon and Jade.

"He loved the ladies, he was a cheeky monkey, everyone loved him. He was popular on the baby unit - everyone had a cuddle with him," she said.

"He loved his cuddles and would always let you know when he wanted one."

Five of Caleb's big sisters along with mum Kelly and dad Sam.

The 19-year-old care practitioner said Caleb will be carried in a specialised coffin - at just 24 inches long.

He was born prematurely and weighed just 3lbs 2oz.

"Caleb's a special little boy and we'll always remember him. We set this fundraiser up because we want to give him a brilliant send off - this is all for him.

"It's been really hard for us all but people have already donated over £500 and I can't thank them enough.

Chelsea is keen to raise awareness of the condition, more commonly known as cot death.

"I know that seven babies have died recently of SIDS in Yorkshire alone. It's most common from when they're born to about nine months old.

"If people become more aware then that can only be a good thing."

To donate, click here.