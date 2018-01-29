GALLERY: Music to Remember in Sheffield

Have your say

Nicola Garnett of Woodhouse and District Community Forum organised a trial “Music to Remember” event at the Salvation Army Hall, Woodhouse.

The event was aimed at the older generation especially those with dementia or memory loss hoping that a singalong of tunes from the 1920s onward might trigger memories and also be an enjoyable social gathering with refreshments.

Nicola said she was grateful to Woodhouse Salvation Army Minister, Major Rosemary Chatburn for providing the venue.

Dave Brocklebank of DB Music played recorded songs and tunes on his guitar.

Nicola said: “The event was a success and hopefully will be repeated monthly.”