Fun day and headshave in memory ‘loving’ Sheffield teenager who lost his battle with cancer

Devoted Sheffield mum Becki Lax will brave the shave in memory of her ‘loving, caring and kind’ son who lost his battle with the most aggressive form of cancer.

Ms Lax said she was hoping to raise at least £1,500 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, who cared for her son Carter before his death at the age of 17 in March.

Carter Lax, who died of cancer in March.

Carter, of High Green, was diagnosed with glioblastoma – the most advanced level of brain cancer – in January 2017 after he began feeling unwell and suffered a seizure over Christmas 2016.

Doctors then discovered three tumours on his brain just weeks after he had started his first job – working as a waiter at Staindrop Lodge Hotel, in Chapeltown – after leaving Ecclesfield School.

Ms Lax, 41, said: “Carter was one the most loving, caring and kindest people you could meet. He loved doing things for other people.

Carter and Becki Lax pictured in summer 2017.

“If he knew I’d been at work, he would make me a cup of tea for when I got in or he would run me a bath – that’s just the kind of person he was. He was just lovely.

“He certainly wasn’t your stereotypical teenager.”

Ms Lax will have her head shaved as part of a fun day to raise money in Carter’s memory at the Phoenix pub, Greengate Lane, High Green, on Saturday, October 20.

The event will also include a tombola, raffle, bouncy castle, DJ, and family entertainment, with all proceeds being donated to Bluebell Wood in North Anston.

She said: “We stayed at Bluebell Wood for two weeks while he was really ill and they were just amazing.

“It’s just about giving them something back and making sure it can keep helping families like they do. The help they provide is not just during either, it’s after as well. We are still getting counselling from them and they’re amazing.”

Carter, who had two sistwers – Matlida now 10, and Evie, now four – also has a dedicated area in his memory at High Green Primary School, where he was a pupil.

Carter’s Corner includes a ‘kindness tree’, and benches, where children can hand out random acts of kindness to each other.

Ms Lax said “Carter was a very popular lad and the response we’ve had is very heartwarming.”

The fun day will run from 2pm until late on Saturday.