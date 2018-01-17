Free health sessions for over 50s in Doncaster

Mid-lifers in Doncaster who want to get fitter and feel better about themselves, currently have a big helping hand...

‘Move More Doncaster’ offers a no-cost, tailored programme to suit your needs. Even better, it offers free classes and leisure centre admission for 12 weeks.

The great initiative is already proving a winner. Linda Tyrell, 53, is the woman at the helm, after being commissioned by Doncaster Public Health to inspire more people aged 50 and over to get up and active.

All the benefits to people are clear to see, said Linda, who receives very positive feedback from users.

Move More Doncaster is fun, and it’s social. Activities include anything from a light stroll to fast-paced salsa.

There are classes to improve strength and balance. Each person is assessed individually at the start, to determine what will suit.

It’s important that people realise it’s never too late to increase physical activity and get fitter, said Linda: “People live longer these days and by staying fit can remain independent.“

One of Linda’s specialisms is in falls prevention, as one in three women aged 65 or over are susceptible to falls and one in four men. “Strength and balance sessions are so important and really do help,” she said.

Embracing exercise can help to reduce blood pressure, improve your sleep, increase strength, lessen the chance of falls and accidents, help with weight loss, and improve general wellbeing.

Linda currently has groups in Wheatley, Toll Bar and Thorne, with new ones starting this month in Denaby and Edlington. Volunteers are also needed to help with activities, to welcome people and as walk leaders.

If you would like further information about Move More Doncaster, or to get in touch for an appointment, visit www.movemoredoncaster.nhs.uk or call 07766 244893 and have an informal chat with Linda about what might suit you. Anyone who lives in Doncaster, is over 50 and currently inactive is urged to make the call.

Ideally, for optimum health and fitness, adults should try to be active for at least 150 minutes each week.