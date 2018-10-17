Doncaster women’s bra donations are chest great

An appeal for customers at Lakeside Village to donate their unwanted bras to help a cancer charity has already brought in a stack of garments.

Bras can be handed in until the end of October to tie in with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all donations will be rewarded with a free cuppa from the onsite Greggs, as a thank you gesture.

Donations can be made at Lakeside Village’s Wonderbra/Playtex/Shock Absorber outlet, where staff have previously collected more than 1000 bras for the Against Breast Cancer charity.

So far this latest appeal has seen 200kgs of garments as donations.

David Aunins, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We’ve already had a great response to our bra amnesty.

“We are encouraging our customers to have an October clear out to see if they have any bras that no longer fit them.

“Our Wonderbra outlet is happy to collect all the donations and our Greggs are kindly giving out the cuppas as a thank you.”

For every tonne of bras collected, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund its vital research

The bras are also used to help support small businesses in Africa, as the charity’s textile recovery project prevents the bras going into landfill, and gives them a new lease of life where bras remain too expensive to produce locally.

Dawn Mattock, deputy store manager at Wonderbra said: ““We urge all of our customers to donate their old bras towards this great cause.

“We are really committed to raising awareness of the symptoms of breast cancer.

“We have guides on display in all of our changing rooms showing our customers how to check their breasts.”

Unwanted bras should be taken to the Lakeside Village Wonderbra/Playtex/Shock Absorber store.

