Doncaster is set to mark 70 years of the NHS

Next Thursday, July 5, the NHS will be 70 years old!

Special events are taking place across the country to mark this milestone Birthday.

In Doncaster they will be re-enacting the scenes which took place in Edlington on the day the NHS was launched in 1948.

At 9am for a 9.30am start, there will be a moving tribute and re-enactment of the scenes which took place 70 years ago at the launch of the NHS in Edlington.

On 5 July, 1948 the band from Edlington Colliery marched to the village doctor’s surgery and began to play. The doctor hung out a Union Jack and handed drinks to the assembled bandsmen and women and onlookers. The NHS had arrived.

A spokesamn said: “Assembling at the Hilltop Centre, we will march down the hill to the Martinwells Centre with the Sheffield Pipe Band, with the colliery banner and be met by local GP, Dr Nayar for refreshments and readings by pupils from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, Edlington.

“After this re-enactment takes place, health and care partners are coming together in Doncaster for a very special 70th Birthday celebration - and everyone is invited!

“Doncaster residents are being invited to join in the fun and celebrate the NHS’ 70th birthday at a special party in Balby on 8 July.

“Flourish Enterprise’s ‘Summer Fayre’ takes place at RDaSH’s Tickhill Road site on 8 July and the three local health trusts (NHS Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust) have joined together to provide a special NHS70 Marquee at the event, showcasing the best of health and care across Doncaster, including jobs, volunteering opportunities, local business and charities.

Wendy Parkes, from Flourish Enterprises, said: “Our usual summer fair is bigger and better than ever before. Doncaster residents can come along and besides the usual summer time fun can join in the NHS 70 celebrations as well. It will be a bumper fun day for all the family.”

Chair of NHS Doncaster CCG, Dr David Crichton said: “We‘re delighted to join together with our partners across health and care in Doncaster to showcase the many different jobs and opportunities available across the area. People might not realise this, but there are literally hundreds of different roles across the NHS, which is one of the largest employers in the world.

“As well as clinical roles, there are lots of other, non-clinical roles, including administration, finance, contracting, estates, communications and IT….this is our celebration of all these roles and their contribution to the HNS over the last 70 years.

“The NHS was created by Clement Atlee’s government in 1948, led by the Minister for Health, Aneurin (Nye) Bevan. The Ministry of Health provided information at the time, which is still relevant today. In the leaflet explaining and launching the ‘New National Health Service’ it said the NHS will ‘provide all medical, dental and nursing care’ and ‘everyone – rich or poor, man, woman or child –can use any part of it.

“There are no charges, except for a few special items. There are no insurance qualifications. But it is not a ‘charity’. You are all paying for it, mainly as taxpayers, and it will relieve your money worries in time of illness.”

Dr Crichton continued: ‘The NHS70 Marquee provides a celebration of the NHS over the last 70 years and gives us an opportunity to bring together, under one roof, our stakeholders and

partners across health and care in Doncaster.

“We will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about how to train for a ob in the NHS, what the different career opportunities are and what’s available in Doncaster.

“Working with Doncaster College, Doncaster Chamber, Healthwatch Doncaster and Weldricks Pharmacy, there will be a wide range of opportunities for everyone and for all ages.

“There will be demonstrations, games, competitions and exhibitions and the council is providing free bike safety checks all day. There will be an opportunity to get involved and try some gentle exercises and talk to a number of health and wellbeing charities and see what support is available here in Doncaster.

“As with all good birthday parties, we’ll be singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and there will be

cake and ice cream. We’ll have something for everyone, so please do pop along and join us on Sunday 8 July, from 11am-4pm.”

There will be face painting, a bouncy castle, a dog show, a treasure trail, yoga and refreshments. Children are welcome to attend in fancy dress to celebrate the NHS 70 Birthday theme and play a game of ‘Operation’ with Healthwatch Doncaster. Club Doncaster is also running a FREE 5-a-side football competition on the day, from 1pm-3pm and your team could win the Doncaster NHS70 Trophy.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary is also celebrating its 150 year anniversary and marking the occasion with the launch of charity book, which includes history and photographs of the hospital over the last three centuries. Copies of the book will be available to purchase on the day.