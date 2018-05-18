Doncaster health team’s hats on for brain injury charity

A team that provides services, for people with long-term neuro conditions and brain injuries, at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) showed their support for Brain Injury Awareness Week.

The Neuro Rehabilitation Service Outreach Team on the Tickhill Road Hospital site in Doncaster wore their wacky and eccentric hats to work on Tuesday May 15 and made a £1 donation to Doncaster Headway Support Group.

Anne Coan, Senior Occupational Therapist who also volunteers for the Headway charity, said: “By wearing our hats at work we want to promote greater awareness and understanding of brain injury. Many of the effects may not be visible or immediately obvious but nevertheless can be devastating for both the person and their families.”

The team raised £32.55 for the Doncaster Headway charity.

The annual Brain Injury Awareness Week is organised by Headway, a leading charity that is dedicated to promoting understanding of all aspects of brain injury. The theme this year is ‘You, me, and Brain Injury’ which was chosen to increase the understanding of the effects of brain injury on the individual and also on their relationships with friends, family and colleagues.