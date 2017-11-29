Barnsley cancer survivor’s charity backing to thank hospital for uncle’s end of life care

A Barnsley cancer survivor who also lost his uncle to the disease has backed Sheffield Hospitals Charity to thank doctors and nurses for the care they received.

Craig Tattersall, aged 47, from Wombwell is currently cancer free after surgery to remove a cancerous mole last year.

But his uncle, John Moore, sadly passed away in January after a short battle against multiple forms of the disease, though not before he and his family experienced the “wonderful” end of life care on offer at the Northern General Hospital’s Palliative Care Unit.

Craig said: “At the end of last year I noticed that a mole on my back was changing colour and size and starting to bleed, so I went to the GP who referred me for it to be removed.

“The mole was analysed and I was told I had a stage three melanoma. After further tests it was determined that I would need to have two lymph nodes removed as there was a chance that the cancer could spread to other regions. Luckily, the cancer hadn’t spread and I’m now monitored as an outpatient.

“During this time my uncle fell unwell and was diagnosed with lung, spinal and bone cancer. It had spread so quickly that the only treatment available was to give him pain relief to keep him comfortable. He passed away just five weeks later, aged 73.

“The nurses on the Palliative Care Unit were amazing, they kept his spirits up and kept him comfortable, they also kept my aunt and cousin informed every day that they visited. The staff were always upbeat and had time to help, no matter what was needed by my uncle.

“The nurses and the whole of the palliative care unit is a credit to the hospital and the work they do is so appreciated by me and my family. With their support my aunt and cousin would have struggled to cope. I’m now looking for other opportunities to help raise funds for the unit, following taking part in the Sheffield 10k earlier this year.

“Losing my uncle so quickly was upsetting as we were close and had become even closer since I lost my mum in 2015. Cancer has made me realise how precious life is and how we need to make sure that we live.”

Sheffield Hospitals Charity provided £1.4 million to build the Palliative Care Unit, where John was cared for in his final days.

To donate to the Palliative Care Unit {http://visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/why-help-patients/palliative-care|Click here|Click here} or email charity@shct.nhs.uk or call 01142 267351.