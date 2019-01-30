Looking for a new role in the medical profession?

15 NHS jobs in Sheffield you can apply for today

The NHS currently have a variety of exciting job opportunities up for grabs which could be the career move you've been waiting for.

"Driven to make a difference you will have a proven ability to manage change and be able to demonstrate the drive and passion required to motivate and engage staff." Closing date: 3 Feb 2019. Apply: https://bit.ly/2Up7tZZ

1. Sister/Charge Nurse

"The post holder will produce daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly reports for the Care Group Senior Management Team to monitor performance against Care Group plans." Closing date: 3 Feb 2019. Apply: https://bit.ly/2UtWoH1

2. Business Analyst

"You will be responsible for providing extra support and care to pregnant women with more severe mental health problems, in partnership with their own midwife." Closing date: 3 Feb 2019. Apply: https://bit.ly/2HGnqcW

3. Perinatal Mental Health Specialist Midwife

"We are looking to appoint a Patient Experience Coordinator who will manage a caseload of complaints made by patients, relatives and carers." Closing date: 3 Feb 2019. Apply: https://bit.ly/2HF8Hin

4. Patient Experience Co-ordinator

