Health screen at supermarket

The Tesco Extra supermarket at Stairfoot, Barnsley is showing its support for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) screening as it hosts a clinic on the Health Bus on April 24.

An AAA is a swelling of the main blood vessel in the body, the aorta, which weakens and expands. There are no symptoms and if left untreated the swelling can lead to a rupture and a serious risk of death from internal bleeding. Men in their 65th year are automatically invited by post to attend a screening clinic.

Throughout the day, the special AAA Health Bus will be parked in the supermarket’s car park where members of the screening team will be talking to people about the condition as well as scanning males over the age of 65, who have completed a self-referral pack beforehand.

Lisa Hammond, Community Champion at Tesco, said: “The health and wellbeing of our customers and the community we serve is very important to us, and we’re proud to host the AAA screening bus in the coming weeks. If you’re a man over 65 please contact the screening team to sign up for free AAA screening at our store!”

Michelle Keefe, South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Coordinator said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Tesco and particularly Lisa for her efforts in bringing AAA Screening to the Wombwell Lane branch.

“We know how busy people are, and making time for your health can be difficult, but by working with the supermarket we can offer screening at a time that is convenient and easy to access. If you are, or a member of your family is male over the age of 65, please don’t hesitate to give us a ring and we will make you an appointment to be screened. The screening itself consists of a five minute ultrasound scan of the abdomen, with results provided there and then, so, why not take up the opportunity to be screened in between carrying out your weekly shop!”

Men aged over 65 who have not been screened can make an appointment by contacting the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw AAA Screening Programme on 01709 649100 or by emailing dbh-tr.dbhaaa@nhs.net.