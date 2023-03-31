Health: City conference on how to fix the NHS one person at a time

So many people feel they can’t reverse the illnesses we see today, and that they are hereditary.

Leading doctors and experts from around the world will be congregating in Sheffield to help people understand how to reverse chronic illnesses, come and fix your health

Yet people every day are taking control themselves and finding health information that isn't provided to them through the normal channels, and reversing chronic illnesses like Type 2 Diabetes, obesity, managing cancer better, preventing Alzheimer's. This is how we can Fix the NHS.

This coming May, the Public Health Collaboration, a UK charity, will be holding its biggest event yet – an international metabolic health summit featuring world-leading experts, which for the first time will be fully geared towards welcoming the public at large.

A charity dedicated to education on the importance of metabolic health, this year’s event has been designed to empower members of the public to take control of their health themselves.

It will bring together an unprecedented line-up of spectacular international speakers to the UK, who are leading the charge globally to spread the metabolic health message.

These speakers will congregate at the renowned Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, a venue large enough to welcome hundreds who are keen to learn about how to prevent themselves from getting one of the many chronic diseases that are so common today.

The importance of metabolic health is becoming increasingly understood by scientists and doctors around the world, who advise that many of these chronic diseases3 can be significantly improved, reversed, or avoided completely by making simple changes to how we eat. Hundreds of individuals in the UK have already seen their Type 2 Diabetes put into remission by making these changes.

Dr David Unwin, Chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Public Health Collaboration, and GP from Southport, said: “It all started years ago when a patient of mine managed to put her own Type 2 Diabetes into remission, having learned that this was possible from information online.

"I myself didn’t know this was possible. I have since applied this lifestyle recommendation in my own UK NHS practice and seen 20% of my patients put their Type 2 Diabetes into drug-free remission, and even more have improved their diabetic control or put their Prediabetes into remission.

"We are now finding that more and more chronic illnesses, such as many cancers, obesity, Alzheimer’s, autoimmune conditions and mental health conditions can all be significantly improved, reversed, or completely prevented with dietary changes.

"It’s a very exciting area of medicine, one we just cannot ignore!”

Sam Feltham, Director of Public Health Collaboration, added: “It’s very exciting to be bringing this event fully to the public for the first time.

"We have a fantastic venue and have lined up some of the best thinkers that it would be very hard to ever hear live in the UK otherwise. Now the public has a chance to come and hear these speakers live, ask them questions directly and connect with other people on the same journey.

"This is our chance as a nation to really fix our health, which in turn reduces the huge burden these diseases have on the NHS, estimated at 80% of what they currently treat.

"It’s the only way to Fix the NHS, sustainably. We also welcome all healthcare practitioners to attend, as we know they will find the speakers and messages very relevant in their everyday role”.

Andrew Scarborough was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour at age 27, for which chemotherapy proved ineffective.

After learning from leading metabolic scientists and implementing strict dietary changes, he is now living a tumour free life 10 years on.

He said: “These metabolic approaches are starting to become recognised as interventions, I’ll be sharing my story at the conference to help gain wider acceptance clinically.”