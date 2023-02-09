A home care company is celebrating the achievements of one of its care professionals who has raised almost £2,000 for Diabetes UK.

Helen pictured with her Every Step Counts T-shirt, representing Diabetes UK

Helen Brown took part in the charity’s Million Steps Challenge and walked up to 10 miles per day, seven days a week and has taken part in the challenge for the past three years.

For Helen, who lost her dad just three years prior to her brother, the challenge is personal.

She said: “It’s a very big challenge over July to September each year but it’s all for a great cause and even more so due to losing my lovely brother David at the age of 54 to a diabetes related illness”.

Helen, who works for Home Instead, added: “Over three years I have walked over 2000 miles, have lost over three stone and become quite fit as a result.

"My passion for walking and photography has just taken off and simply helps me cope better.

"I feel my role at Home Instead reinforces my love of walking as I will often take a trip to the park with my clients.

"I feel so appreciated every day that it doesn’t even feel like a job anymore.”

Speaking of Helen’s success, Alison Taylor, head of people at Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley, said: “We are all incredibly proud of Helen.

"She chooses to take part in the challenge year after year in addition to her role as an outstanding care professional.

"She is an exceptionally caring individual who brings joy to all of her clients, I’m sure her dad and brother would be very proud of her.”

Home Instead provide care services to elderly and vulnerable people across the local area, keeping them living safely and comfortable in their own homes for as long as possible.

Their services range from home help and companionship, to more specialist dementia and palliative care.