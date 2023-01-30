News you can trust since 1887
Health and wellbeing: Hallamshire physiotherapy clinic win regional award

A Sheffield physiotherapy clinic has won a top award after being nominated by a patient.

By Stephen ThomasonContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 10:53am
Peter Thomason, Karen Hodgson, Sarah Robertson and Ian Brocklesby
Peter Thomason, Karen Hodgson, Sarah Robertson and Ian Brocklesby

Hallamshire Physiotherapy Ltd won the Yorkshire Physiotherapy Centre of the Year awarded by the Yorkshire Prestige program.

The annual award goes to independent physiotherapy clinics which have been judged as extremely successful and hard working on a local level.

This year, thanks to a nomination by a patient, the Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic, on Newbould Lane, Broomhill, won.

Many clinics were nominated with industry expert judges ultimately picking the winner.

Karen Hodgson,dDirector of the clinic said: "We are obviously delighted to have won this award for our high-quality specialist treatments.

"Thank you to all our patients who support us, especially to whoever nominated us, and a big thank you to all our highly skilled and approachable staff."

For more information about the Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic, visit: www.hallamshirephysiotherapy.com

