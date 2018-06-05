Headteachers union to host event to highlight school funding crisis in Sheffield

Headteachers will join MPs, union leaders and education officials to discuss the growing funding crisis in Sheffield next week.

The National Association of Head Teachers is hosting the education summit to discuss the funding crisis facing crisis in schools across the city.

The Star revealed Sheffield is the worst funded out of all the major cities in England and headteachers have warned of mass redundancies as they struggle to keep schools operating to their current standards.

The Department for Education said schools in the area will attract an increase in funding of 6.6 per cent - equivalent to £20.4 million - when its new national funding formula NFF is implemented in full by 2020/21.

But education leaders said the increase is not in line with inflation and rising costs.

The Star has launched a campaign calling for fairer funding for schools which has received the backing of all six city MPs.

The NAHT event will take place at Sheffield Hallam University on Friday, June 15.

Speakers set to attend include Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts, Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, Sean Cavan - chairman of the Universities' Council for the Education of Teachers, Learn Sheffield chief executive Stephen Betts, Neil Short - chairman of National Association of Small Schools, and Rob Kelsall - NAHT national secretary, organising and campaigns.

Jason Ferraby, organising and casework support officer for the NAHT in the Midlands, said: "We have been holding events across the country.

"We have seen The Star campaign which shows there is a lot of interest in the situation.

"It is an important opportunity to influence local decision makers and discuss school funding with members of parliament.

The event, which is free to attend and is open to members and non-members, runs from 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

To attend, register by emailing organising@naht.org.uk