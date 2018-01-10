Headteacher with 'fantastic track record' appointed at Doncaster school

Have your say

An 'exemplary leader' has been appointed as headteacher at a Doncaster primary school.

Ann-Marie Mason will take up the role of headteacher at Castle Academy, in Conisbrough in April.

She joins the school, part of Astrea Academy Trust, from Bielefeld Primary School, in Germany, which educates the children of serving personnel.

She said: "I am delighted to be joining Castle Academy and working within the Astrea Trust.

"I enjoyed the time I recently spent in the academy, particularly my conversations with the members of the school council.

"It is clear that the school community has pulled together and worked hard to create a warm and caring learning environment.

"I am looking forward to working with the staff, children and parents as we continue to move the school forward.”

Mrs Mason had worked as a headteacher in Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Lincoln for 16 years before moving to Germany.

Chief executive of Astrea, Libby Nicholas, said she was delighted with the appointment.

She said: "She is an exemplary leader, with a fantastic track record and knows what it takes to succeed.

"I am confident that under her leadership Castle Academy will thrive and that she will help us bring to life our commitment of an education that inspires beyond measure.”