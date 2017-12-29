Headteacher pledges to turn around fortunes of Sheffield primary school after inspectors order it to improve

A headteacher at a Sheffield school which has been ordered to improve by inspectors is 'utterly determined' to change its fortunes.

Reignhead Primary School, in Beighton, has been judged as requires improvement following a visit by Ofsted inspectors in November - a step down from its previous 'good' status.

Inspectors found changes in leadership had slowed progress, teaching was not yet consistent and pupils progress was often below standards.

But they stressed that an improvement plan focuses on the 'right priorities' and that acting headteacher Carole Stafford, who has only been in her role a short time, has a 'clear and open view' of where improvement is needed.

Inspectors praised the behaviour of pupils, the enriching opportunities for children through the curriculum and a range of clubs and visits and the trust between youngsters and staff.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Stafford said: "I believe that Reignhead Primary School can be a brilliant school.

"The foundations are there in that we have a vibrant curriculum; children who behave well and are keen to learn; and an increasingly stable and ambitious staff who are receiving the correct training and want the best for your children.

"We also have a strong and committed governing body and supportive parents and carers, who I hope share our vision for the school.

"I am utterly determined to ensure this school regains its ‘good’ status in all areas as soon as possible and I know my colleagues share this determination."

The areas which must be improved on at the school include raising standards in written work, increase the impact of leadership and management at all levels to improve the quality of teaching and learning, place reading at the heart of the school and develop a better understanding of other faiths and cultures.

Mrs Stafford said the ideas for improvement were already identified in the school improvement plan and new leaders were taking effective action towards addressing them.

She added: "We know our school and our community very well and this was recognised as a strength by our inspection team.

"As such, the outcome of the inspection was not a surprise and was fully expected.

"While, in some respects, I would have preferred to have had longer to secure the improvements needed before inspection and keep our good rating, I feel satisfied that we now have a clear mandate for moving forward.

"Furthermore, as a school that ‘requires improvement’ we will receive the support we need in order to make sure your children receive the best possible education."