Headteacher of Fir Vale School says ‘all pupils are safe’ after police deployed

‘All pupils are safe’ at a Sheffield secondary school where police officers and ambulances have been deployed.

Around 10 police cars, vans and ambulances are outside Fir Vale School, Fir Vale, according to concerned residents.

Police and paramedics outside Fir Vale School this afternoon

A statement posted on the school’s website and Facebook page by headteacher Simon Hawkins: “An incident in school has meant we will be closing at 2pm.

“All pupils are safe.

“Any child who should not leave early will be supervised on site in our library.

“Thank you for your support.”

Scores of local residents have gathered outside, with claims that students were involved in a brawl and a gun and knife were seen.

Details have not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

